Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $21.37. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 12,495 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 188,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.