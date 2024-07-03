Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.18. Neonode shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 16,948 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on NEON
Neonode Price Performance
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.