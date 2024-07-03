Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.76. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 153,772 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,149,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

