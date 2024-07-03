Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.88. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 555,480 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
