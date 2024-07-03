Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.88. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 555,480 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

