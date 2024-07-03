InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 16,618 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $141.86 million, a P/E ratio of -666,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Insider Activity

In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

