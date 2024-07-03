Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.14

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.14 and traded as high as $33.11. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 20,956 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NWPX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

