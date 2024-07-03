Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.88. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 360,165 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $11,467,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

