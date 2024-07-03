Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.98. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,756 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 30.7 %

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.