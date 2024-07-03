ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 11th

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, July 11th. The 26-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ACSAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.