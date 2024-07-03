ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 11th

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, July 11th. The 26-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ACSAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
