ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.89

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.89 and traded as high as $55.26. ABB shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 143,570 shares.

ABB Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

