Investors Purchase High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,680% compared to the average daily volume of 613 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heron Therapeutics

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.