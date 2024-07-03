Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

