Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $621.00 at Truist Financial

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $611.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.69.

Shares of PH stock opened at $510.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

