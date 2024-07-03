Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given “Buy” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

