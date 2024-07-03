Truist Financial Trims O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price to $1,143.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,037.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,015.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

