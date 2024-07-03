Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

