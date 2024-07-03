Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $608.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

