Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $13.00

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HireRight by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HireRight by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

