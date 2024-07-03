Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $13.00

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
HRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight
HireRight Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HireRight
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.