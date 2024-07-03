Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$26.78

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.78.

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

BDT stock opened at C$26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.13 and a 52 week high of C$27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

