Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $18.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on AS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. Amer Sports has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

