Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $46.80

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

