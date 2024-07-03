Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Udemy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

