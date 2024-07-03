Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 264,257 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

