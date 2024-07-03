Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.03).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($27.52) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($77,065.52). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,143 ($27.11) on Friday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,332 ($29.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,225.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,196.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,747.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

