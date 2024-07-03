Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $85.73

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

