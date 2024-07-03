StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
