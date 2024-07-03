StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

