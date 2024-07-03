LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

