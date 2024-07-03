StockNews.com Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of KW opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

