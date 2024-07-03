Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
