Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intevac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intevac by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

