Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 129,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,126. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.