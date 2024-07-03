Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
ISDR opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
