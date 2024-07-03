Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

HE opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

