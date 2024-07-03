Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

VSTO opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

