Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.91 million for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

