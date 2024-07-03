CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.