CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CASI Pharmaceuticals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.