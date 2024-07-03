Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

