Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

