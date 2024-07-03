StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

