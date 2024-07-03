Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$247.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$230.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$226.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$219.17. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

