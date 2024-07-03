The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $93.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 245.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

