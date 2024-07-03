Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

INVH stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

