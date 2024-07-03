Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.