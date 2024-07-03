Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$106.40.
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Insiders sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
