Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.38.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

