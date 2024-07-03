Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Set at C$67.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.70.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

