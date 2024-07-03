Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$3.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DML. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.24.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The company had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
