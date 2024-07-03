InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,608.3 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.75. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.