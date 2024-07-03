InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,608.3 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.75. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.