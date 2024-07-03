Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

