Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile
