Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Expands By 12.2%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 5,712,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,044.5 days.

Italgas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITGGF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Italgas has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

