iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.02. 8,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
