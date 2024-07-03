Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Down 6.7%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 72,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 154,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lotus Technology in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $421.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.08 million during the quarter.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

